Bolton Wanderers vs Peterborough United: Posh looking for first ever win at Bolton

Peterborough United travel to the Toughsheet Community Stadium to face Bolton Wanderers (September 23, 3pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 05:00 BST
Josh Knight is set to be offered a new Peterborough United contract. Photo: Joe Dent.Josh Knight is set to be offered a new Peterborough United contract. Photo: Joe Dent.
Posh are looking for their first ever win at Bolton at their eighth attempt and first goal there since 1993!

David Ajiboye has a chance of returning to boost the Posh cause after missing Tuesday with a dead leg.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Bolton vs Posh

23:56 BST

Welcome!

Find out if Posh can pull off a first here!

