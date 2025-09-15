Bolton Wanderers v Peterborough United is an all-ticket match for visiting fans

Posh goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic in action for Posh at Bolton last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United’s League One trip to Bolton Wanderers next month is an all-ticket match for visiting fans.

Tickets are on sale now from www.theposhtickets.com and from the Weston Homes Stadium box office. There will be no ticket availability on match day.

Posh fans will be located in the South Stand behind the goal. There is an initial allocation of around 1,600 for a match to be played on Saturday, October 4.

PRICES: Adults: £24, Seniors 65+: £21, Under 23s: £21, Under 18s: £15, Under 12s: £5.

Posh lost this fixture 1-0 last season despite a heroic performance from goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic.