Bolton Wanderers v Peterborough United is an all-ticket match
Peterborough United’s League One fixture at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, September 17 is an all-ticket match.
Tickets are now on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office. No tickets will be available on the day of the game at the University of Bolton Stadium.
Posh fans will be accommodated in the South Stand Upper Tier behind the goal. TICKET PRICES: Adults: £23, Seniors 65+: £18, Under 23s: £18, Under 18s: £13. Under 12s: £8.
The ticket priority points system is not in operation for this game. All tickets are on general sale. When purchasing multiple tickets, make sure to assign each ticket to a friend or family if you all want to receive priority points.