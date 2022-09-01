Bolton Wanderers v Peterborough United is an all-ticket match

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University of Bolton Stadium. Photo: Getty Images.

Tickets are now on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office. No tickets will be available on the day of the game at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Posh fans will be accommodated in the South Stand Upper Tier behind the goal. TICKET PRICES: Adults: £23, Seniors 65+: £18, Under 23s: £18, Under 18s: £13. Under 12s: £8.