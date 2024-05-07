Bolton Wanderers survive nervy finale to reach the League One play-off final at Wembley
The Trotters have won the semi-final first leg at Barnsley 3-1 on Saturday, but they made heavy weather of the second leg at home.
The Tykes opened the scoring in the 38th minute with a close range Sam Cosgrove finish, but Bolton looked to have sealed the tie when £750k January signing Aaron Collins, with a superb 25 yarder, and central defender Eoin Toel, with a header from a corner, put Bolton 2-1 up on the night before the break.
But Barnsley refused to give up and they set up a thrilling finale when a shot from Adam Phillips was deflected into the net midway through the second-half.
Cosgrove then scored with another header 15 minutes from time, but the striker and defender Mael de Gevigney missed chances to take the tie into extra time.
Bolton will play either Peterborough United or Oxford United in the final on Saturday, May 18 (4.15pm kick off).