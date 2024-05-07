Bolton players celebrate an Aaron Collins goal against Barnsley. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

​The Trotters have won the semi-final first leg at Barnsley 3-1 on Saturday, but they made heavy weather of the second leg at home.

The Tykes opened the scoring in the 38th minute with a close range Sam Cosgrove finish, but Bolton looked to have sealed the tie when £750k January signing Aaron Collins, with a superb 25 yarder, and central defender Eoin Toel, with a header from a corner, put Bolton 2-1 up on the night before the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Barnsley refused to give up and they set up a thrilling finale when a shot from Adam Phillips was deflected into the net midway through the second-half.

Sam Cosgrove opens the scoring for Barnsley at Bolton. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

Cosgrove then scored with another header 15 minutes from time, but the striker and defender Mael de Gevigney missed chances to take the tie into extra time.