Action from Bolton v Posh earlier this season. Photo by Paul Currie/Shutterstock.

As long as Bolton beat Port Vale at home this Saturday they will have a chance of automatic promotion the following weekend. If Posh win upcoming away games at Bristol Rovers on Saturday and at Cheltenham next Tuesday (April 23) they will also have a mathematical chance of a top two finish.

Bolton were given an initial allocation of 1,674 tickets in the main stand and they were snapped up in two-and-a-half hours on Thursday.

There is a chance more could become available depending on the weekend League One results.