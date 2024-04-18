Bolton Wanderers rapidly sold out their initial allocation of tickets for the last-day game at Peterborough United

Bolton Wanderers have sold out their allocation of tickets for a League One game at Peterborough United on the final day of the season (April 27).
By Alan Swann
Published 18th Apr 2024, 17:13 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 17:15 BST
Action from Bolton v Posh earlier this season. Photo by Paul Currie/Shutterstock.
Action from Bolton v Posh earlier this season. Photo by Paul Currie/Shutterstock.

As long as Bolton beat Port Vale at home this Saturday they will have a chance of automatic promotion the following weekend. If Posh win upcoming away games at Bristol Rovers on Saturday and at Cheltenham next Tuesday (April 23) they will also have a mathematical chance of a top two finish.

Bolton were given an initial allocation of 1,674 tickets in the main stand and they were snapped up in two-and-a-half hours on Thursday.

There is a chance more could become available depending on the weekend League One results.

Posh gave champions Portsmouth 4,200 tickets for their recent game at London Road which led to complaints from manager Darren Ferguson after Pompey had won the game 1-0.

