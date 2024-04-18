Bolton Wanderers rapidly sold out their initial allocation of tickets for the last-day game at Peterborough United
As long as Bolton beat Port Vale at home this Saturday they will have a chance of automatic promotion the following weekend. If Posh win upcoming away games at Bristol Rovers on Saturday and at Cheltenham next Tuesday (April 23) they will also have a mathematical chance of a top two finish.
Bolton were given an initial allocation of 1,674 tickets in the main stand and they were snapped up in two-and-a-half hours on Thursday.
There is a chance more could become available depending on the weekend League One results.
Posh gave champions Portsmouth 4,200 tickets for their recent game at London Road which led to complaints from manager Darren Ferguson after Pompey had won the game 1-0.