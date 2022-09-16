Bolton Wanderers boss wary of the Peterborough United 'heavyweights'
Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt is wary of the Peterborough United heavyweights ahead of Saturday’s League One clash at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday.
Bolton have won their last two League One games against Charlton and MK Dons to move above Posh in the League One table into fifth. Posh are seventh after losing their last three third tier matches.
But Evatt has warned his side of the potential firepower coming their way tomorrow.
Evatt told the Bolton News: “The way Peterborough play is never going to change, so regardless of results they’re always going to knock on your door and ask you questions constantly.
"There won’t be a moment in the game when you can switch off because defensively they will test you. We have to make sure we show the same levels of concentration as we did against Charlton and MK because if we don’t, we’ll get hurt. Peterborough can be against the ropes and all of a sudden swing a right hook and you’d be on the canvass - that’s the type of team they are.
“Hopefully when they’re swinging at us, we can throw a few punches back in their direction and hurt them too. I think we’re capable of that, but it’s a real game for concentration and focus, especially out of possession.
“The results of won four, lost four suggest they are a dangerous team. Tthey are not in it to draw. They are capable of walloping you, but also throwing games open and losing them as well.
“They are very good in transition, commit loads of bodies forward, so it will be a challenging game.
“It’s one of those boxing matches where you’re going to have to have your guard up for 90 minutes because if you don’t you’re going to be in trouble. I don’t think you’re ever comfortable against teams like Peterborough. They’re never out of the game, they’re always likely to create something so it’s a difficult game but one we’re looking forward to.”