Bolton have just scored their winning goal against Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Bolton won the League One clash 1-0 thanks to an 87th minute deflected shot from substitute Dapo Afolayan to condemn Posh to a fourth straight League One defeat.

A third win on the spin for the Trotters in fifth place, just four points off the top two.

“We thoroughly deserved it,” Evatt told the Bolton News. “We controlled large spells. They are a dangerous team and I thought they came here for a scrap.

“They really put it on us, but there are no soft touches here anymore. We stood up to that and eventually came out on top.

“Wwe deserved to win as we had the best chances. “Everything about it was pleasing. It felt like a proper game. It felt like two good teams who are probably going to fight it out at the top end of the table.

“But we stood up to the physicality and showed moments of real quality. We had lots of big chances and just didn’t take them.

“If I am being critical, that is the one area we need to improve on. But I don’t think anyone can argue we deserved to win.

“Every game is really challenging. If you look at the results throughout the league on Saturday, there are always surprises and upsets.

“It is a really difficult league and every game throws a different challenge at you. We feel like we have had a tough start, but we have still got a long way to go.