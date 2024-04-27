Bolton manager Ian Evatt. Photo by Gary Oakley/Getty Images.

Both teams have already qualified for the play-offs and will be joined by two of either Barnsley, Lincoln City, Oxford United and Blackpool when the final round of regular season games are completed today (12.30pm starts). Bolton can still achieve automatic promotion if they win at the Weston Homes Stadium and second placed Derby County lose at home to Carlisle United and there is a four-goal swing in goal difference.

It’s much more likely Posh and Bolton will contest the play-offs, but they can't meet until the final and that prospect is not going to influence the tactical approach of the two top-scoring teams in League One today.

Posh can overtake Bolton into third place if they win today’s match by four goals. Posh and Bolton were beaten by Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley respectively in last season’s play-off semi-finals.

"I don’t think we can count chickens, progressing to a play-off final is a tough thing to do,” Evatt told the Bolton News. “But it would be a very good final, a good game and Saturday’s game will be a great advert for League One football. It's two teams with a distinct way of playing, who back themselves and what they do. It will be a good test.

“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to know how both teams are going to set up, though. Tactically we can change one or two things, but we have to go and win on Saturday, so that will dictate what we do.

“The result for them on Tuesday (a 2 -0 defeat at Cheltenham) takes away the slim chance of automatic promotion so they would have to beat us heavily to change positions in the table. But both teams will be set up the same as usual and it will be a good benchmark as to where we are both at.

“They are a very good team, they have threats, especially in the front four where there are some excellent players who will go on to have careers at a higher level.

“Peterborough always recruit well and they have some good, young, talented players which have been consistent most of the season. It has been tough for them because they have played a lot of games – as have we – but they have been there or thereabouts all season.