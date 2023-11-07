Blow for Peterborough United League One rivals as boss departs
The U’s currently sit four point ahead of Posh in the League One table and that could come down to one point should Posh win at Wigan this evening.
Manning joined Oxford in March, helped keep them in the league and since oversaw a fantastic start to the current season that had them just three points behind early leaders Portsmouth.
Manning faced Posh in just his second game in charge on April 1 last season, with Oxford scrapping their way to a 0-0 draw at London Road as Posh were trying to push towards the play-off places.
He previously led Milton Keynes to the League One play-offs in 2022, losing to Wycombe in the semi-finals.
Posh host Oxford in December 9 with the U’s expected to have a new man in charge by then.