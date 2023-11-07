Liam Manning. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The U’s currently sit four point ahead of Posh in the League One table and that could come down to one point should Posh win at Wigan this evening.

Manning joined Oxford in March, helped keep them in the league and since oversaw a fantastic start to the current season that had them just three points behind early leaders Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manning faced Posh in just his second game in charge on April 1 last season, with Oxford scrapping their way to a 0-0 draw at London Road as Posh were trying to push towards the play-off places.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He previously led Milton Keynes to the League One play-offs in 2022, losing to Wycombe in the semi-finals.