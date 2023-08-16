News you can trust since 1948
Blow for Peterborough United as 'significant' injury confirmed for midfielder

Peterborough United have suffered an injury blow after it was confirmed that Jeando Fuchs has suffered a ‘significant’ injury.
By Ben Jones
Published 15th Aug 2023, 23:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 01:09 BST

Fuchs was forced off with a thigh injury just 16 minutes after coming on in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Charlton.

Posh sent the midfielder for a scan and received the results on Monday. The 25-year-old will be referred to a specialist and faces a nervous wait to see if he will require surgery.

Speaking after Posh’s 3-1 win over Barnsley on Tuesday night, Ferguson said: “It’s quite a significant injury. We won’t know until later in the week or maybe early next week if he will need to be operated on.

Jeando Fuchs is set for an extended spell on the sidelines. Photo: Joe Dent,
Jeando Fuchs is set for an extended spell on the sidelines. Photo: Joe Dent,
“That decision will decide the time he is out, but it will be significant as opposed to weeks.

“It’s really, really disappointing for him. He was really enjoying it as he understands what we want off him now. He’s taken that on board and been brilliant with it.

“He’s been really good this pre-season and it’s a shame for him. It’s a complete freak injury and a really rare one he’s got.

“We’ve had the scan so we’re going to now go to the specialist and we’ll find out if it’s going to require an operation or not.

“If not, we could be looking at maybe eight weeks.”

Fuchs remains on the transfer list, but will now almost certainly remain at Posh for the time being.

