Blog latest: Benji to Brentford deal details are revealed, first League One signing made
All the latest rumours and completed deals will be here courtesy of the PT Posh team of Alan Swann and Ben Jones.
Posh transfer window
And another one
Former MK Dons midfielded Tennai Watson has joined Charlton on a free transfer.
Oxford are expected to sign Ipswich Town winger Kyle Edwards today.
DEAL DONE!
First League One signing of the day sees striker John-Kymani Gordon, 20, joining Cambridge United from Crystal Palace on loan until January, according to BBC Cambs
JCH and Bristol Rovers
Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has been quoted this morning saying his club might not do any business on transfer deadline day.
Rovers fans have been getting excited, over-excited probably, over a return to the club for centre forward Jonson Clarke-Harris.
It would appear wishful thinking on their part. Posh want £ 1 million for JCH, yet Rovers’ club record transfer fee paid was £370k in 1992!
Charlton have now been linked with a move for Luton Town midfielder Louie Watson and Barnsley are apparently interested in Birmingham City forward Sam Cosgrove who was on loan at League One champions Plymouth last season.
Not a single signing by a League One club has been completed so far on deadline day (10am).
Ben’s big deal
The PT story on the numbers involved in Benjamin Arthur’s transfer to Brentford from Posh.
Latest deals/rumours
Rotherham central defender Jamie McCart has joined Barnsley on loan.
Charlton want released MK Dons midfielder Tennai Watson.
Reading are set to sign Southampton striker Dom Ballard on loan
It’s Deadline Day
Good morning.
The PT is expecting Ronnie Edwards to be sold on deadline day but we’re not so sure about Johnson Clarke-Harris.
A couple of other Posh players could leave, which could spark incomings to London Road
England talent Benjamin Arthur did leave yesterday and the PT has details of the transfer.
We will post that in the next hour.
Here’s the Arthur to Brentford story
New signing speaks
New signing Zak Sturge on his move to Posh
League One transfer rumour latest
Forward Ryan Loft is in talks to join Port Vale from Bristol Rovers.
Derby County have been linked with a move for Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Will Vaulks. Vaulks played for Rams boss Paul Warne at Rotherham.
Barnsley have rejected a bid from Coventry City for central defender Liam Kitching.
New Charlton manager?
Stockport County boss Dave Challinor currently strong favourite to succeed former Posh skipper Dean Holden as Charlton Athletic manager.
An official approach has been made and talks have been held.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson was Charlton’s first choice, but he wouldn’t even speak to them. Good man.
Next Posh centre-forward
Posh boss Darren Ferguson believes the next top Posh centre-forward could already be in the building.
Speculation surrounds the immediate future of Jonson Clarke-Harris, although it’s understood no club has yet met the Posh valuation.
“I have no doubts Ephron Mason-Clark and Ricky-Jade Jones could play down the middle,” Ferguson said.
“In fact I am sure that’s where Ephron will end up one day. He enjoys the position.”