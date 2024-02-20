News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Blackpool vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh look to reach EFL Trophy final at Wembley

Peterborough United travel to Bloomfield Road to face Blackpool in the EFL Trophy semi-final (February 20, 8pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 20th Feb 2024, 12:00 GMT
Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United attempts an overhead kick during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Blackpool and Peterborough at Bloomfield Road. Photo: Joe Dent.Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United attempts an overhead kick during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Blackpool and Peterborough at Bloomfield Road. Photo: Joe Dent.
Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United attempts an overhead kick during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Blackpool and Peterborough at Bloomfield Road. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh are on a four-match losing run but can put their league struggles behind them from a night as they are just one win from Wembley and the final of the trophy they last lifted in 2014.

The tie will be decided tonight and with a penalty shootout if the match is a draw after 90 minutes.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

Related topics:BlackpoolWembley