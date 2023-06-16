Oliver Norburn in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Seasiders, who werre relegated into League One at the end of last seasons, as well as Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic have made enquiries about Norburn according to Posh director of football Barry Fry.

And it’s understood Pool remain in the running even though they took 23 year-old Albie Morgan from League One rivals Charlton Athletic yesterday. Morgan was out of contract at the Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan were thought to be no hopers in the race for Norburn as they were in no position to pay a free, but the club were taken over this week by local bilionaire Mike Danson.

Portsmouth have completed four signings since the transfer window opened on Tuesday. Midfielder Terry Devlin and forward Christian Saydee moved to Fratton Park from Irish club Glentoran and Premier League side Bournemouth respectively on Thursday.

Pompey had signed ex-Posh loan goalkeeper Will Norris and Burton Albion defender Conor Shaugnessy on Wednesday.

Stevenage are also up to four signings as goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond has joined from Fulham after spending last season on loan at the promoted League Two club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oxford United have signed Blackpool defender Jordan Thorniley and are favourites to take on MK Dons midfielder Josh McEachran whose contract at stadium:mk expires at the end of June.

Northampton Town have made their first summer signing as centre-back Patrick Brough has joined from Barrow.

Oxford have released striker Matty Taylor, a reported target of Posh many years ago, but at 33 he won’t be coming to London Road.

Nor will 29 year-old striker Alfie May who is expected to leave Cheltenham this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May scored two brilliant goals at London Road last season, but Charlton are favourites to nab him, although Wrexham, Gillingham, Derby County, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, and Millwall have all been linked with the player.

Bristol City are set to secure their first signing of the window with the arrival of former Plymouth Argyle defender James Wilson. Wilson played a big part in the Pilgrim’s progress out of League One last season, but turned down the offer of a new deal at Home Park.