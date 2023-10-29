Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United has been brought down by Blackpool's Olly Casey who was then sent off. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh won 4-2 at Bloomfield Road, but only after a 3-0 lead against 10 men turned into 3-2 with 25 minutes still to play. Ephron Mason-Clark, who had seen a first-half penalty saved, eased Posh clear again in added time.

The win moved Posh up to fourth with Blackpool dropping out of the play-off places into seventh.

But Critchley told the Blackpool Gazette: “My players physically gave absolutely everything and were dead on their feet at the end.

Former Peterborough United player Oliver Norburn, now of Blackpool, catches up with former team-mates before yesterday's game. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"I feel proud because we gave absolutely everything in really difficult circumstances. If you’re going to lose a game of football then lose like that.

“I’m disappointed obviously and we could have started the game better. We were a little bit tentative, but we grew into it.

"There was nothing in the game in the first half, but I felt we were too passive.

"The message was to play on the front foot a bit more, but then straight away after the restart we’re down to 10 men and they score from the free kick.

"It was tough to take because we’d spoken about what we needed to do to improve, and that’s the deciding moment of the game.

"The first time they played through us with 11 v 10 they scored - they were clinical, but our response after that was magnificent.

"The players gave absolutely everything, We had them at 3-2 and felt we could get something out of the game.

"Even at 4-2 we hit the crossbar.

"So much happened during the game and I appreciate the supporters who stayed and clapped us off the pitch, because they really helped us.

"Even though we lost, I’m really positive about what I saw in the second half.

"Our energy and relentless intensity gave them a real problem. We should have started like that, so we have to learn from that.

"When we go for it, you can see what we’re capable of.”