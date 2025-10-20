Blackpool confirm managerial appointment and the new boss has an excellent record against Peterborough United

Ian Evatt. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Relegation rivals Blackpool will be managed by new boss Ian Evatt when they visit Peterborough United for a crucial League One game on Saturday.

The former Bolton Wanderers boss has promised a 'fearless brand of attacking football’ at a club he tested promotion success with when a player.

Evatt told the club’s media team: “It’s incredibly emotional to return here and to be given this opportunity. I know first-hand what this club and its supporters can achieve together. We all want to see fearless attacking football where Bloomfield Road is a really tough place for any team to play.

“It’s a real honour to be back here as head coach and I cannot wait to meet the players and to get started.”

Evatt won’t be fazed by a trip to the Weston Homes Stadium. He managed Bolton in matches against Posh on six occasions and didn’t lose any of them. His three wins included a 5-0 romp at London Road in February, 2023.

Evatt managed Bolton to the League One play-off final in 2024 where they lost to Oxford United. Evatt was sacked by Bolton last January soon after forking out a £1 million for Posh forward Joel Randall. He had been at Bolton for five-and-a-half years and won the EFL Trophy as well as promotion in his time with ‘The Trotters.’

Blackpool replaced Posh at the bottom of League One at the weekend. ‘The Seasiders’ have won just two of their opening 13 League One matches and have accumulated just nine points, one fewer than Posh from one more game. Blackpool sacked Steve Bruce as manager at the beginning of October.

Both Blackpool and Posh will have an eye on the Tuesday night League One game between Reading and Northampton Town. Reading are just a point and a place above Posh.