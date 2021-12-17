Blackpool boss ignoring woeful Peterborough United away results, plus the big-match form guide, past matches, home dangermen and big match odds

Jerry Yates of Blackpool (number 9) celebrates his goal for Blackpool at Posh last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Mid-table Pool should be licking their lips at the prospect of ending runs of three straight defeats, seven games without a win and four games without a goal at the expense of a Posh team that has lost 10 of their 11 away matches.

But Critchley doesn’t see it like that even though his side did the double over Posh as both won promotion from League One last season.

“Peterborough had a fantastic season last season,” Critchley told the Blackpool Gazett. “They’ve got very good players and they’ve recruited some good players from the division we were in last season. They’ve got a good manager as well.

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images).

“They had a good result last weekend and I watched them play against Nottingham Forest away from home the week before that and they could quite easily have got something out of that game as well, because they played really well.

“They will have similar aspirations to us this season. And if we win this game we will have enjoyed a very good first-half of the season.”

PAST POOL v POSH

Posh conceded a first-minute goal to Jerry Yates on the way to a 3-1 defeat in this fixture last season. Joe Ward equalised for Posh on the stroke of half-time before Pool took charge after the break.

Posh lost 4-3 in a crazy game at Bloomfield Road the season before when Dan Butler and Niall Mason both scored own goals.

Marcus Maddison scored the only goal when Posh last won this fixture, also in League One in April, 2019.

Posh: Chapman, Naismith, Lafferty, Tafazolli, Bennett, Woodyard, Reed, Dembele, Maddison, Tomlin, Toney. Subs used: Knight, Ward, Cooper.

Posh have won six and lost 10 of 21 League matches at Blackpool.

POOL PLAYERS

Yates scored for Blackpool against Posh in both League One games on his way to 23 goals last season.

He’s understandably found it tougher at a higher level this season, but he is still the club’s joint top scorer in the Championship with five goals, a tally matched by summer signing Shayne Lavery.

Lavery (24) has been a revelation since moving from Belfast-based Linfield.

Veteran centre-back Richard Keogh is now at Blackpool, while former Bolton striker Gary Madine can still be a powerful player at Championship level.

High-class midfielder Ryan Wintle moved to Blackpool from Crewe in the summer.

POOL HOME FORM

Pool have won four and lost five at home in the Championship this season. They beat Fulham, Barnsley Blackburn and Preston, but have lost to Huddersfield, Cardiff, Stoke, Coventry and Luton.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

David Webb is in a select group of referees to have overseen a Posh victory this season. There are only three of them with Webb in charge when Posh beat Derby 2-1 in their first Championship home match of the season. Webb was the referee when Posh lost 4-1 at home to Blackpool in a Championship fixture in 2012.

