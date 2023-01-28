Harrison Burrows saw this volley superbly blocked by Portsmouth defender Ryley Towler. Photo: David Lowndes.

Mousinho suffered his first defeat at Pompey boss as Posh won 2-1 thanks to two first-half goals from top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Pompey rallied late on and looked to have got back into the game 15 minutes from time when substitute Reeco Hackett netted.

Referee Bobby Madley originally gave the goal, but was persuaded to talk to his assistant and an offside decision was then delivered.

Posh midfielder Jack Taylor just missed the target with this header againts Portsmouth. Photo: David Lowndes.

Mousinho told the Portsmouth News: “‘It was bizarre. I assumed it was a goal and I was getting instructions on to players to be sensible about how they went about it and didn’t go too gung-ho with 15 minutes plus injury-time to go.

‘I was was completely baffled when the referee went to speak to the linesman. It was one I won’t get over for a long time, my first one as head coach really hurt me.

“The fourth official said there was an offside, that Dane Scarlett was offside. We’ve watched it back and he doesn’t look offside.

“The linesman doesn’t put his flag up which probably tells me everything I need to know.

‘I can’t quite fathom that if he was offside the linesman doesn’t just flag, because presumably it would be very obvious to him at the time."

Pompey were lucky to still be in the game after getting outplayed by Posh for three quarters of the game. Posh missed a succession of chance to score a third goal.

“We didn’t go under and that was really important for me,” Mousinho added. “We didn’t crumble under the pressure of a tough game against a good team.

“Ultimately if we’d nicked a second I don’t think anyone would have complained too much with it being a draw.