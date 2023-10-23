Malik Mothersille in action for Chelsea. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images).

Mothersille pounced in the 57th minute to force home a rebound which cancelled out a 12th minute strike by the home team.

The former Chelsea loanee was substituted soon afterwards as Posh stuck to their plan to give him an hour of playing time after a 45-minute run out last week.

Mothersille, who celebrated his 20th birthday today, remains on course to make his first team debut in next Tuesday’s EFL Trophy game at home to Spurs Under 21s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even without their new star striker Posh Under 21s still came close to claiming a second win in a row as Kai Corbett fired just over eight minutes from time, although Crewe came even closer in the final minute when a mystery Posh goalkeeper made a fine close-range stop.

Posh fielded a trialist in goal and named another one on the substitutes’ bench who came on for Mothersille.

Rhys Allport shot Crewe head early in the game before Posh took control of the contest.

They hit the woodwork twice, once when a Corbett shot was tipped onto the crossbar and again when Gabe Overton followed up a Will Van Lier strike and thumped another shot against the bar.

Donay O’Brien-Brady saw a fierce shot deflected wide before the break.