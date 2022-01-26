Birmingham City boss admits his side deserved nothing from Peterborough United game, but he blasted the penalty decision that went in Posh’s favour

Oliver Norburn of Peterborough United can't believe Birmingham City have just equalised. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The Blues hit back with two goals in three minutes late in the game to snatch a 2-2 draw. They then missed a glorious chance to win the match in added time.

But Bowyer didn’t let the late drama cloud his disappointment at the way his team had peformed. They are a comfortable 12 points clear of Posh who occupy the last relegation place, but have two games in hand.

“We didn’t deserve anything from that game,” Bowyer said. “And the game’s crazy isn’t it because if you look at it realistically we probably should have won it at the end. But we didn’t deserve anything.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We started better than them, but then from our throw in, we complicate the game, they break on us and score and then we just can’t get going after that.

“First balls, first contacts, second balls, simple passing controlling, we didn’t look too good.

“If there’s one positive I can take from it it’s they kept going to the end and ground out a point.

“But you can’t start playing in the 80-85th minute and expect to win games. Once we started asking questions of their defenders then we looked dangerous.”

Bowyer was unhappy about the penalty decision given in Posh’s favour in the second-half when Marc Roberts was adjudged to have fouled Callum Morton.