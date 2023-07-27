News you can trust since 1948
Big Oxford United bid for ex-Peterborough United striker and former Posh youth team players jumps on board the Saudi Arabia gravy train

Former Peterborough United striker Jack Marriott has been the subject of a surprise £400,000 bid from Oxford United.
By Alan Swann
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read

Marriott only left Posh for another League One club, Fleetwood Town, in January.

The 28 year-old scored eight goals in 19 appearances for the Cod Army.

Fleetwood, whose owner Andy Pilley has started a 13 year jail sentence for a £15 million fraud, have knocked back the bid.

Jack Marriot celebrates a Fleetwood goal. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images).Jack Marriot celebrates a Fleetwood goal. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images).
Most Popular

Meanwhile a former Posh youth team player Jack Hendry has joined the Saudi Arabian gravy train.

Hendry (28) has joined Al-Ettifaq, the side managed by former England star Steven Gerrard.

Ther Scottish international centre-back wasn’t taken on as a pro by Posh, but was signed by Celtic from Dundee for £1.5 million in January, 2018.

Hendry left Belgian side Club Brugge to move to Saudi Arabia, although he spent last season on loan in Italy with Cremonese.

