Big Oxford United bid for ex-Peterborough United striker and former Posh youth team players jumps on board the Saudi Arabia gravy train
Marriott only left Posh for another League One club, Fleetwood Town, in January.
The 28 year-old scored eight goals in 19 appearances for the Cod Army.
Fleetwood, whose owner Andy Pilley has started a 13 year jail sentence for a £15 million fraud, have knocked back the bid.
Meanwhile a former Posh youth team player Jack Hendry has joined the Saudi Arabian gravy train.
Hendry (28) has joined Al-Ettifaq, the side managed by former England star Steven Gerrard.
Ther Scottish international centre-back wasn’t taken on as a pro by Posh, but was signed by Celtic from Dundee for £1.5 million in January, 2018.
Hendry left Belgian side Club Brugge to move to Saudi Arabia, although he spent last season on loan in Italy with Cremonese.