Marriott only left Posh for another League One club, Fleetwood Town, in January.

The 28 year-old scored eight goals in 19 appearances for the Cod Army.

Fleetwood, whose owner Andy Pilley has started a 13 year jail sentence for a £15 million fraud, have knocked back the bid.

Jack Marriot celebrates a Fleetwood goal. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images).

Meanwhile a former Posh youth team player Jack Hendry has joined the Saudi Arabian gravy train.

Hendry (28) has joined Al-Ettifaq, the side managed by former England star Steven Gerrard.

Ther Scottish international centre-back wasn’t taken on as a pro by Posh, but was signed by Celtic from Dundee for £1.5 million in January, 2018.

