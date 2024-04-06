Former Posh players Ivan Toney, Gaby Zakuani, Peter Kioso , David Seaman and Frankie Kent are all expected to be in attendance, while Sammie Szmodics and Aaron Mclean are on TV duty.

Kioso skippered Posh in the first-half of the current season before he was recalled from his loan spell by parent club Rotherham United. Rotherham’s relegation from the Championship was confirmed last night following a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Plymouth Argyle. Former Posh loanee Bali Mumba scored the goal.