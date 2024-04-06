Big-name Peterborough United players will be cheering the team on at Wembley and some big match odds

Peterborough United will have big-name support at their EFL Trophy Final showdown with Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley on Sunday.
By Alan Swann
Published 6th Apr 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2024, 13:28 BST
Posh skipper Harrison Burrows scoring from the penalty spot earlier this season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.Posh skipper Harrison Burrows scoring from the penalty spot earlier this season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Posh skipper Harrison Burrows scoring from the penalty spot earlier this season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Former Posh players Ivan Toney, Gaby Zakuani, Peter Kioso, David Seaman and Frankie Kent are all expected to be in attendance, while Sammie Szmodics and Aaron Mclean are on TV duty.

Kioso skippered Posh in the first-half of the current season before he was recalled from his loan spell by parent club Rotherham United. Rotherham’s relegation from the Championship was confirmed last night following a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Plymouth Argyle. Former Posh loanee Bali Mumba scored the goal.

ODDS

Ivan Toney is expected to be supporting Posh at Wembley. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comIvan Toney is expected to be supporting Posh at Wembley. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Ivan Toney is expected to be supporting Posh at Wembley. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you fancy a flutter on the big game Sky Bet have plenty of options

To win outright

1-2 Posh

6-4 Wycombe.

To win in 90 minutes

Posh 8-11

Wycombe 2-1.

Correct score

Posh to win/Wycombe to won

1-0: 7-1/12-1

2-0: 8-1/22-1

2-1: 13-2/12-1

3-0: 14-1/66-1

3-1: 11-1/28-1

3-2: 18-1/28-1

4-0: 28-1/125-1

4-1: 22-1/80-1

4-2: 33-1/80-1

4-3: 66-1/100-1

Draw:

0-0: 14-1

1-1: 13-2

2-2: 11-1

3-3: 40-1

4-4: 150-1.

First goalscorer (selected).

6-1: Ephron Mason-Clark, Ricky-Jade Jones, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

13-2: Malik Mothersille.

8-1: Kwame Poku

17-2: Hector Kyprianou

10-1: Dale Taylor, Richard Kone, Sam Vokes.

11-1: Joel Randall

12-1: Ryan De Havilland, Garath McCleary.

14-1: Chem Campbell, David Wheeler, Kieran Sadlier, Luke Leahy.

18-1: Harrison Burrows

22-1: Josh Knight

33-1: Jadel Katongo, Ronnie Edwards, Matt Butcher.

Random Bets

10-1: Clarke-Harris to score with a header.

12-1: Posh to win on penalties.

14-1:Mason-Clark to score twice.

Related topics:Peter KiosoWembleyWycombe WanderersRotherham UnitedFrankie Kent