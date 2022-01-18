Big boost for Peterborough United as striker returns to first-team matchday squad and the goalkeeping conundrum facing the manager
Peterborough United have received a perfect pick-me-up after a terrible few days with the news that summer signing Jack Marriott will be available for the Championship fixture at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday (January 22, 3pm).
The 27 year-old striker has not played since damaging his hamstring in the 3-1 Championship defeat at Reading on September 14. He had scored his only goal of the season at Sheffield United three days earlier.
Fellow summer signing Joel Randall wil not be available as Posh continue to nurse him back to fitness following a hamstring injury.
Posh manager Darren Ferguson also admits he faces a tough decision concerning the goalkeeping position at the Hawthorns.
Current first choice Dai Cornell blundered for Coventry’s first goal of a 4-1 win at the Weston Homes on Saturday, but then went on to play very well against rampant opponents.
But Posh signed 6ft 4ins ‘keeper Steven Benda on loan from Swansea City last week and his height could come in handy against a West Brom team who are a big threat from set pieces.
“Jack will be back in the squad on Saturday,” Ferguson said. “He’s been looking sharp again lately.
“I do have a decision to make with the goalkeeper. Steven didn’t train with us until Thursday because Swansea wanted us to wait until they had signed his replacement. That was frustrating as I have brought Steven here to give Dai some competition.
“Dai held his hands up for the crucial first goal on Saturday, but he then went on to make some excellent saves to keep the score down. He’s done well for us to be fair.”