Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has turned down bids of up to £450k for striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates his second goal for Posh against Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

MacAnthony didn’t specifically name the bidders, but it’s known League One rivals Charlton Athletic have made numerous offers for the 29 year-old double Golden Boot winner.

MacAnthony was active on social media on New Year’s Eve as fans tried to prise transfer information out of him

The Posh chairman did tweet after he was pressed on the valuation of Clarke-Harris: “Turned down 300k, 400k and 450k so far. Goals aren’t cheap but mickeys takers think we are desperate for a dollar. Those days are gone.”

Fleetwood Town are the other League One club named by Posh to have an interest in Clarke-Harris, although the Cod Army sacked manager Lee Johnson yesterday and replaced him today with former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam.

Posh director of football Barry Fry said: "’Jonno won’t be leaving for peanuts. His scoring record is outstanding and he’s a great bloke to have around the club even when he isn’t playing. He’s been unbelievable with the younger players.

"He got us through the FA Cup tie at Salford for instance, not just by scoring, but by encouraging everyone during the penalty shootout. If anyone missed he was the first to run over to them to pick them up.”

Clarke-Harris has now scored 84 goals in 171 appearances for Posh. He’s now fifth in the Posh goal-scoring charts in the club’s Football League era, one behind Aaron Mclean who made 206 Posh appearances.

Clarke-Harris is out of contract at the end of the season when he can leave London Road on a free transfer.

Posh are expecting to lose on-loan right-back Peter Kioso after the big game at Derby County as Rotherham have exercised their call-back option. He's not expected to stay at Posh for the FA Cup tie with Leeds United at London Road on Sunday, January 7 even though he can’t play for Rotherham in the competition.