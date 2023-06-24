News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United are tipped to be in the promotion mix.

Betting supercomputer predicts where Peterborough United will finish this season - plus where Derby County, Wycombe Wanderers, Reading, Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool are tipped to finish - picture gallery

A supercomputer via BonusCodeBets has predicted the outcome of the 2023/24 League One table by formulated a range of informative outright odds markets.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST

It predicts that Posh are once again going to be in the promotion shake-up, with Derby and Bolton tipped to go straight up.

At the other end of the table BonusCodeBets are tipping Cambridge United, Carlisle United and Stevenage to be in for tough seasons

Winner 5/1

1. Derby County

Winner 5/1 Photo: Mark Thompson

Winner: 8/1

2. Bolton Wanderers

Winner: 8/1 Photo: George Wood

Winner: 9/1

3. Reading

Winner: 9/1 Photo: David Rogers

Top six: 6/5

4. Barnsley

Top six: 6/5 Photo: Ross Kinnaird

