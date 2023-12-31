News you can trust since 1948
Best games, best goals, best players, biggest crowds, and some of the worst as well, at Peterborough United in 2023

Peterborough United played 59 competitive matches in 2023, winning 31, drawing 15 and losing just 13.
By Alan Swann
Published 31st Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT
Was Hector Kyprianou's strike at Forest Green the best Posh goal of 2023? Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comWas Hector Kyprianou's strike at Forest Green the best Posh goal of 2023? Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Posh scored 108 goals and conceded 64.

Most appearances

(Maximum 59)

Ephron Mason-Clark (pictured) and Kwame Poku played the most games for Posh in 2023. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Ephron Mason-Clark (pictured) and Kwame Poku played the most games for Posh in 2023. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
54 Ephron Mason-Clark

54 Kwame Poku

52 Ronnie Edwards

51 Harrison Burrows

Jonson Clarke-Harris scored the most Posh goals in 2023. Photo: David Lowndes.Jonson Clarke-Harris scored the most Posh goals in 2023. Photo: David Lowndes.
50 Hector Kyprianou

49 Jonson Clarke-Harris

Most goals

24 Jonson Clarke-Harris

18 Ephron Mason-Clark

10 Kwame Poku

Best performances

4-0 v Sheff Wed (h)

5-2 v Plymouth (h)

5-0 v Cambridge (h)

2-0 v Barnsley (a)

4-2 v Blackpool (a)

3-0 v Oxford (h)

Worst performances

1-5 v Sheff Wed (a)

0-3 v Cheltenham (h)

0-2 v Cambridge (a)

0-3 v Wycombe (h)

0-5 v Bolton (h)

2-2 v Salford (h)

Best goals

Ephron Mason-Clark v Salford (a)

Hector Kyprianou v Forest Green (a)

Ricky-Jade Jones v Blackpool (a)

Kwame Poku v Spurs (h)

David Ajiboye v Lincoln (h)

Kwame Poku v Cambridge (h)

Best players

Ronnie Edwards

Ephron Mason-Clark

Hector Kyprianou

Kwame Poku

Jack Taylor

Archie Collins

Best games

Posh 5, Plymouth 2

Posh 2, Derby 4

Posh 2, Barnsley 2

Blackpool 2, Posh 4

Salford 4, Posh 4

Stevenage 2, Posh 2

Worst games

Colchester 1, Posh 0

Port Vale 0, Posh 1

Posh 1, Orient 1

Fleetwood 1, Posh 0

Posh 0, Bristol R 0

Posh 0, Oxford 0

Best moments

Ronnie Edwards’ first Posh goal at Carlisle

Posh celebrations at Barnsley (May)

Celebrations after Joel Randall’s first Posh goal.

Darragh MacAnthony on TalkSPORT

Ronnie Edwards goal-line stop at Port Vale

Worst moments

The penalty shootout at Hillsborough

Referee Andrew Kitchen failing to send off Charlton’s Jes Rak-Sakyi.

Posh fans booing Dan Butler at Stevenage

Losing to a fluke goal at Cobblers

Shipping four goals in 15 minutes at home to Derby.​

Biggest attendances (away)

31,838 v Sheff Wed (May)

26,984 v Sheff Wed (March)

21,381 v Bolton.

17,184 v Portsmouth

13,976 v Reading

Biggest attendances (home)

12,965 v Sheff Wed

12,785 v Ipswich

12,060 v Derby (March)

11,733 v Derby (August)

11,641 v Cambridge (November)

Lowest attendances (away)

802 v Colchester

1,030 v Salford

2,064 v Accrington

2,383 v Burton

2,983 v Fleetwood (December)

Lowest attendances (home)

2,094 v Spurs U21s

2,151 v Arsenal U21s)

3,440 v Swindon

3,687 v Cambridge (September).

4,066 v Salford

