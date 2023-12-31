Best games, best goals, best players, biggest crowds, and some of the worst as well, at Peterborough United in 2023
Posh scored 108 goals and conceded 64.
Most appearances
(Maximum 59)
54 Ephron Mason-Clark
54 Kwame Poku
52 Ronnie Edwards
51 Harrison Burrows
50 Hector Kyprianou
49 Jonson Clarke-Harris
Most goals
24 Jonson Clarke-Harris
18 Ephron Mason-Clark
10 Kwame Poku
Best performances
4-0 v Sheff Wed (h)
5-2 v Plymouth (h)
5-0 v Cambridge (h)
2-0 v Barnsley (a)
4-2 v Blackpool (a)
3-0 v Oxford (h)
Worst performances
1-5 v Sheff Wed (a)
0-3 v Cheltenham (h)
0-2 v Cambridge (a)
0-3 v Wycombe (h)
0-5 v Bolton (h)
2-2 v Salford (h)
Best goals
Ephron Mason-Clark v Salford (a)
Hector Kyprianou v Forest Green (a)
Ricky-Jade Jones v Blackpool (a)
Kwame Poku v Spurs (h)
David Ajiboye v Lincoln (h)
Kwame Poku v Cambridge (h)
Best players
Ronnie Edwards
Ephron Mason-Clark
Hector Kyprianou
Kwame Poku
Jack Taylor
Archie Collins
Best games
Posh 5, Plymouth 2
Posh 2, Derby 4
Posh 2, Barnsley 2
Blackpool 2, Posh 4
Salford 4, Posh 4
Stevenage 2, Posh 2
Worst games
Colchester 1, Posh 0
Port Vale 0, Posh 1
Posh 1, Orient 1
Fleetwood 1, Posh 0
Posh 0, Bristol R 0
Posh 0, Oxford 0
Best moments
Ronnie Edwards’ first Posh goal at Carlisle
Posh celebrations at Barnsley (May)
Celebrations after Joel Randall’s first Posh goal.
Darragh MacAnthony on TalkSPORT
Ronnie Edwards goal-line stop at Port Vale
Worst moments
The penalty shootout at Hillsborough
Referee Andrew Kitchen failing to send off Charlton’s Jes Rak-Sakyi.
Posh fans booing Dan Butler at Stevenage
Losing to a fluke goal at Cobblers
Shipping four goals in 15 minutes at home to Derby.
Biggest attendances (away)
31,838 v Sheff Wed (May)
26,984 v Sheff Wed (March)
21,381 v Bolton.
17,184 v Portsmouth
13,976 v Reading
Biggest attendances (home)
12,965 v Sheff Wed
12,785 v Ipswich
12,060 v Derby (March)
11,733 v Derby (August)
11,641 v Cambridge (November)
Lowest attendances (away)
802 v Colchester
1,030 v Salford
2,064 v Accrington
2,383 v Burton
2,983 v Fleetwood (December)
Lowest attendances (home)
2,094 v Spurs U21s
2,151 v Arsenal U21s)
3,440 v Swindon
3,687 v Cambridge (September).
4,066 v Salford