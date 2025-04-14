Jed Steer catches a cross in the Verti Trophy Final. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United were motivated at Wembley to win the Vertu Trophy Final by the chance to make history, but also because they had been written off as no-hopers against Birmingham City.

The 2-0 win was particularly sweet for Posh goalkeeper Jed Steer who spent 11 years at Aston Villa, the fierce city rivals of the beaten Blues, who have already won the League One title with six games to go. They had made certain of promotion by winning 2-1 at Posh last Tuesday.

Steer was a composed presence between the sticks before making a brilliant save four minutes from the end of added time, but the 32 year-old gave a lot of the credit for an unexpected clean sheet to the much younger players in front of him.

Posh won the final with first-half goals from teenager Harley Mills and captain Hector Kyprianou.

James Dornelly on action for Posh at Wembley. Photo David Lowndes.

“Everyone thought Birmingham would just turn up and roll us over,” Steer told the Posh Plus service. “But we knew that wouldn’t be the case. It was a final at Wembley and we knew we had the chance to make history by becoming the first team to win the trophy in successive seasons.

"Birmingham are a very good side. They are the champions of our division and deservedly so. They can be very difficult to play against, but we watched the game back from Tuesday night and worked out how we could improve and we did just that.

"Obviously it helped taking the lead because we are such a dangerous team on the counter attack. They had to come at us, but the lads in front of me were immense including two teenage full-backs who should be proud of how they performed in front of such a big crowd. They were immense. Harley’s performance without the goal was top notch and James Dornelly was also impressive.

"I never felt we were in trouble. They had a lot of possession which you’d expect, but we kept our shape and we kept shifting to counter their switches in play. We were very good off the ball.

"I was so proud of everyone and they should be so proud of themselves as well. They were fantastic. We defended the penalty area well and Hector and Archie Collins picked up an awful lot of second balls.

"It was nice to make some saves in front of the Birmingham fans, but I was well protected for most of the game. It was quiet for me in the first-half and how good were our fans? I was lucky enough to be at our end when we scored the goals. There is nothing like that feeling in football.

"Even in the second half whenever I made a catch or a save all I could hear were our fans. Birmingham had 43,000 there and yet you wouldn’t have known.

"It was a great day and performance, but full focus is now already on the League One game on Friday.”

Posh have a tough Good Friday game at home to promotion hopefuls Stockport County (3pm) before travelling to mid-table Barnsley on Easter Monday (3pm).