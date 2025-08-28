Bass boost for Peterborough United to allay fears of a looming goalkeeper crisis, plus transfers update from the boss

Alex Bass. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has been quick to play down suggestions of a looming goalkeeper crisis at the Weston Homes Stadium

Chile have called-up on loan Posh goalkeeper Vicente Reyes for World Cup qualifying matches against Brazil and Uruguay early in September. That rules him out of the Posh trip to Huddersfield Town on September 6, but Ferguson insists summer signing Alex Bass will be fit to play by then.

Bass has not played a competitive match for Posh following his summer signing from Notts County after damaging his foot in a friendly at MK Dons. Bass was signed to be the Posh number one and the club have since put fellow ‘keepers Nick Bilokapic and Will Blackmore on the transfer list with a view to selling them before the September 1 deadline.

Without Bass returning to fitness, Posh could have been left with 19 year-old Bastian Smith as their only senior goalkeeper for the trip to Huddersfield.

Archie Collins. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Centre-back David Okagbue will also miss the trip to Yorkshire after a call-up to the Irish Under 21 squad, but clubs need three players to receive international calls to be able to postpone a fixture and Posh do not expect to lose anyone else.

Ferguson said: “Alex will either be back for the EFL Trophy tie against Leyton Orient on Tuesday or for the Huddersfield game. Vicente has done well. I’ve really been pleased with him, but I brought Alex to the club for a reason.”

Ferguson confirmed there’s plenty of Posh transfer activity going on in the background at London Road concerning potential new players as well as departures, but nothing appears imminent. He does not expect key midfielder Archie Collins to leave in the current transfer window.

"It’s not ideal to have this big a squad,” Ferguson added. “I don’t want to leave 6-7 players out of every matchday squad. That’s not how I like to manage. Ideally I would like some players to be gone, but that’s out of our control as we need other clubs to come in for them.

“If they haven’t gone before the window shuts they can only then go on loan to National League. There has been some interest, but nothing of significance for Archie so I would be surprised if he goes.

“We’re still trying to get players in. It’s not just us though. There’s lots of wheeling and dealing going on with clubs waiting for players to go out before bringing anyone in. We will wait and see what the next few days bring.”

Ryan De Havilland, Chris Conn-Clarke and Jacob Wakeling are other transfer-listed players on top of the two unwanted goalkeepers. Posh are thought to be seeking a centre-forward and a centre-back.