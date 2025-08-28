Peterborough United could have a serious goalkeeping issue when travelling to promotion fancies Huddersfield Town, plus tickets on sale

Posh on loan goalkeeper Vicente Reyes. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United could have a goalkeeping issue when they travel to League One promotion fancies Huddersfield Town on Saturday, September.

The fixture falls on a designated international break and on-loan Posh goalkeeper Vicente Reyes has been called up by Chile for World Cup qualifiers against Brazil (September 5) and Uruguay (September 10).

Central defender David Okagbue has also been called up Ireland Under 21s for European Championship qualifiers against Moldova and Andorra, but Posh don’t expect any other absentees. Huddersfield are unaffected by international calls.

New Posh midfielder Matthew Garbett will not be travelling to play for New Zealand against Australia in a friendly match scheduled for the international break, but is expected to play for his country in October when the Kiwis are playing in Europe.

On-loan Posh full-back Peter Kioso is not currently a member of the DR Congo squad.

Posh are hoping to sell transfer-listed goalkeepers Will Blackmore and Nick Bilokapic during the current transfer window. If that happens Posh will be left with untested teenage number one Bastian Smith as summer signing Alex Bass is currently absent with a foot injury. Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony did make encouraging noises recently about Bass coming back sooner than the originally anticipated 6 weeks on the sidelines.

Bass has yet to play a competitive match for Posh following his arrival from Notts County. Smith (19) has been on the substitutes’ bench in recent Posh games.

Posh are selling tickets for the Huddersfield trip (3pm kick-off). Posh fans will be accommodated in the covered seating behind the goal.

TICKET PRICES: Adults: £25, Seniors 65+: £20, U21s: £16, U18s: £10, U14s: £5

Under 14s need to be purchased with a full paying adult/senior.