News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Barry Fry to be honoured by the Football Association after friendly with Championship side

Peterborough United’s director of football Barry Fry is to be honoured by the Football Association for his 50 years of service to the sport.
By Alan Swann
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 09:51 BST
Barry Fry (centre) welcomes a new Posh management team of Darren Ferguson (right) and Kevin Russell to London Road in January, 2007.Barry Fry (centre) welcomes a new Posh management team of Darren Ferguson (right) and Kevin Russell to London Road in January, 2007.
Barry Fry (centre) welcomes a new Posh management team of Darren Ferguson (right) and Kevin Russell to London Road in January, 2007.

Fry will pick up his award after a pre-season friendly between Posh and Championship side Birmingham City on Saturday, July 29 (3pm). The award recognised people who have completed 50 years of continuous work within football at any level.

Fry spent three years as Birmingham manager in the mid-1990s before he joined Posh, first as a manager/owner then as first-team boss and now as a highly regarded director of football.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fry started in the professional game as a player with Manchester United after successful stint with England Schoolboys. The 78 year-old also managed Duntsbale, Maidstone, Southend United and Barnet.

Barry Fry celebrates a Posh derby win over Cambridge United with Francis Green (left).Barry Fry celebrates a Posh derby win over Cambridge United with Francis Green (left).
Barry Fry celebrates a Posh derby win over Cambridge United with Francis Green (left).
Most Popular

“I’ve actually been involved in football for 63 years in a row so they're a bit late!” Fry joked. “But in all seriousness it’s a lovely thing for the FA to do and I’m very honoured.

"There have been plenty of ups and downs, but I’ve loved virtually every minute of my career. It’s fitting that I will pick up the award after a game with Birmingham as I had a great two-and-half years at the club when we were very successful.”

Fry led Birmingham to the old Second Division title and a win at Wembley in the Football League Trophy Final in front of a record crowd of 76,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Birmingham finished 17th in the Championship last season. It’s the third confirmed friendly for Posh after games at Stamford AFC on Saturday, July 8 and Colchester United on Saturday, July 22.

The players are due back for pre-season testing and training on June 24. They attend a traiing camp at St George’s Park from July 9.

Related topics:Barry FryBirminghamFootball AssociationBirmingham CityManchester UnitedEngland