Barry Fry (centre) welcomes a new Posh management team of Darren Ferguson (right) and Kevin Russell to London Road in January, 2007.

Fry will pick up his award after a pre-season friendly between Posh and Championship side Birmingham City on Saturday, July 29 (3pm). The award recognised people who have completed 50 years of continuous work within football at any level.

Fry spent three years as Birmingham manager in the mid-1990s before he joined Posh, first as a manager/owner then as first-team boss and now as a highly regarded director of football.

Fry started in the professional game as a player with Manchester United after successful stint with England Schoolboys. The 78 year-old also managed Duntsbale, Maidstone, Southend United and Barnet.

Barry Fry celebrates a Posh derby win over Cambridge United with Francis Green (left).

“I’ve actually been involved in football for 63 years in a row so they're a bit late!” Fry joked. “But in all seriousness it’s a lovely thing for the FA to do and I’m very honoured.

"There have been plenty of ups and downs, but I’ve loved virtually every minute of my career. It’s fitting that I will pick up the award after a game with Birmingham as I had a great two-and-half years at the club when we were very successful.”

Fry led Birmingham to the old Second Division title and a win at Wembley in the Football League Trophy Final in front of a record crowd of 76,000.

Birmingham finished 17th in the Championship last season. It’s the third confirmed friendly for Posh after games at Stamford AFC on Saturday, July 8 and Colchester United on Saturday, July 22.