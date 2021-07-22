Barry Fry hits back at Dan Gyollai’s claims: ‘We are happy to cancel his contract and then he can join Real Madrid if he wants’
Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has hit back at goalkeeper Dan Gyollai’s claims the club are blocking his move away from the Weston Homes Stadium.
Fry insists Posh have only received unsatisfactory offers to take Gyollai on loan. Posh want a sizeable chunk of Gyollai’s wages to be paid by the club he’s joining.
Gyollai was transfer-listed by Posh at the end of last season. He has a year left on his existing deal, plus there is an option for a further year.
Fry says Posh have offered to cancel that contract by mutual consent, but that wouldn’t involve a full season’s salary.
“Dan is desperate to get away and I understand that,” Fry said. “I’ve been talking to him or his agent virtually every day to try and sort something out.
“But I will always act in the best interests of the club and we won’t be giving him away.
“One club wanted to pay 800 Euros a month to take Dan on loan which is well under £200 a week and another offered £500 a week which is also well under what Dan gets.
“We are happy to cancel his contract by mutual consent and then he will be free to sign for whoever he likes. He can join Real Madrid then if he wants.”
Posh signed Gyollai (24) from Wigan last summer. He made just four appearances for the club, all in the EFL Trophy.