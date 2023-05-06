News you can trust since 1948
Live

Barnsley vs Peterborough United: Posh face all or nothing tie on League One final day

Posh travel to Oakwell to face Barnsley on the final day of the League One season (May 7, 12pm).

By Ben Jones
Published 7th May 2023, 07:00 BST
Dan Butler is likely to come into face Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent.Dan Butler is likely to come into face Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent.
Dan Butler is likely to come into face Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent.

The equation is simple for Posh, they must win this game.

Anything less and Derby will take the final play-off place, even a win may not be good enough if the Rams avoid defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Posh will also have to get the job done without Nathanael Ogbeta, whose loan spell has been ended by injury.

Follow the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Barnsley vs Posh

Show new updates
23:28 BST

“Posh need to get close to perfection to win at Barnsley”

23:27 BST

Welcome!

It’s all come down to this.

Posh must win and must hope Derby lose at Hillsborough.

If they draw, Posh need to pull off an unlikely victory by more than three goals.

Anthing less than a Posh win and the season is over.

Page 1 of 1
