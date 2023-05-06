Dan Butler is likely to come into face Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent.

The equation is simple for Posh, they must win this game.

Anything less and Derby will take the final play-off place, even a win may not be good enough if the Rams avoid defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Posh will also have to get the job done without Nathanael Ogbeta, whose loan spell has been ended by injury.

Follow the action on the PT live blog below.