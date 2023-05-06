Barnsley vs Peterborough United: Posh face all or nothing tie on League One final day
Posh travel to Oakwell to face Barnsley on the final day of the League One season (May 7, 12pm).
The equation is simple for Posh, they must win this game.
Anything less and Derby will take the final play-off place, even a win may not be good enough if the Rams avoid defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.
Posh will also have to get the job done without Nathanael Ogbeta, whose loan spell has been ended by injury.
Follow the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Barnsley vs Posh
“Posh need to get close to perfection to win at Barnsley”
Welcome!
It’s all come down to this.
Posh must win and must hope Derby lose at Hillsborough.
If they draw, Posh need to pull off an unlikely victory by more than three goals.
Anthing less than a Posh win and the season is over.