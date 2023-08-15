Barnsley vs Peterborough United: Can Posh make it three wins from three in League One?
Peterborough United travel to Oakwell to face Barnsley (August 15, 7:45pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:23 BST
Posh have happy memories of Oakwell having won 2-0 on the closing day of last season to secure a play-off place.
In fact, Posh have won 2-0 on their last two visits to this part of Yorkshire.
Can they make it three in a row both at Oakwell and in the league this season?
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Barnsley vs Posh
Welcome!
Happy memories of Barnsley and very recent ones too.
Find out if Posh can add to them here on the PT live blog this evening.