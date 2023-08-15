News you can trust since 1948
Barnsley vs Peterborough United: Can Posh make it three wins from three in League One?

Peterborough United travel to Oakwell to face Barnsley (August 15, 7:45pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:23 BST
Can Peter Kioso help Peterborough United claim three points on his birthday? Photo: Joe Dent.Can Peter Kioso help Peterborough United claim three points on his birthday? Photo: Joe Dent.
Can Peter Kioso help Peterborough United claim three points on his birthday? Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh have happy memories of Oakwell having won 2-0 on the closing day of last season to secure a play-off place.

In fact, Posh have won 2-0 on their last two visits to this part of Yorkshire.

Can they make it three in a row both at Oakwell and in the league this season?

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Barnsley vs Posh

Show new updates
15:23 BST

Welcome!

Happy memories of Barnsley and very recent ones too.

Find out if Posh can add to them here on the PT live blog this evening.

