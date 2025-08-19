Barnsley defender praises the impact Peterborough United boss had on his career

Nathanael Ogbeta in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Former Peterborough United loanee Nathanael Ogbeta has praised the influence of Darren Ferguson on his career.

The left-sided defender returns to London Road on Tuesday night )7.45pm kick off) as part of a Barnsley side who have made a strong start to the League One campaign.

Ogbeta was at Posh, on loan from Swansea City, in the second-half of the 2022-23 season making 20 appearances and scoring one goal in a memorable 2-0 home win over Derby County. Unfortunately he picked up an injury and missed the infamous League One play-off semi-final defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

The 24 year-old is now on loan at Barnsley from League One rivals Plymouth.

Ogbeta told the Barnsley Chronicle: “Going to Peterborough was a really positive experience. Darren Ferguson helped me massively to get my confidence back because I was at Swansea at the time and not really playing there.

"He just poured belief into me and gave me the opportunity to show what I can do. I am grateful to him for helping me.

“I have good memories there, but I have to be at it against them. It should be a good game, I am looking forward to going back and seeing some old faces.”

Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane is not expecting an easy ride against a Posh side who have lost all four of their competitive matches so far.

Hourihane said: “It’s going to be a test. Whether you’ve had good results or not so good at the start of the season, people will look to turn their fortunes around or continue the run they are on. We have a couple of big away games now. We have a right test in front of us and we’re looking to hit it head on.

“They are a really good side who give you challenges. We respect them. Darren will be little bit disappointed with the start ,but we all know that can change quickly. I will be saying to the lads they can’t come off their work and they have to keep standards high.

“Peterborough will have done their homework on us, looking for their first result. We have to go about it in the right way. They are a good side with good players.”

Young Barnsley defender Vimal Yoganathan is suspended tonight after receiving a red card in a 1-1 home draw with Bolton Wanderers. That was the first dropped points of the season for Barnsley.