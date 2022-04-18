Barnsley boss says losing to Peterborough United is the worst result of his career

Jack Taylor of Peterborough United in action against Mads Juel Andersen of Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Goals from Jack Marriott and Jack Taylor secured a win for Posh that keeps their season alive until the weekend at least.

Barnsley are bottom, but also not yet relegated. They have to win their final four games - one more than Posh - and hope Reading falter badly. Derby County were relegated today after their 1-0 defeat QPR.

Asbaghi told the Barnsley Chronicle: “I am really disappointed with this game. We just lost a really important game against a team that is fighting for the same thing as us.

“It is the most disappointing result I have had. It was so late in the season and we knew we had to win this game to keep the little chance we still had. The most disappointing thing is to lose at home.

“The performance, even though we lost 2-0 to a team near the bottom, was better than the result and that’s what makes me disappointed.

“I am sure we haven’t created as many chances in any game since I have been here as we did today. Then they scored from the few chances they had, and it’s really tough to handle.