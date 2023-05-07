Posh miefielder Jack Taylor's (8) header is on its way into the Barnsley net. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

But he was still quick to blame refereeing decisions for his side’s 2-0 defeat, courtesy of goals for Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor. It was the 26th League One goal of the season for Clarke-Harris who shares the division’s Golden Boot prize with Conor Chaplin of Ipswich Town.

Duff felt Ephron Mason-Clarke was offside in the build-up to the sixth minute opening goal and he felt his side could have had a three penalties, after a tangle between Barnsley forward James Norwood and Posh goalkeeper Will Norris, when home wing-back Barry Cotter got the wrong side of Taylor at a corner, and a third one he didn’t attempt to clarify.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff told the Barnsley Chronicle: “It was a little bit frustrating. We were done by a set play and an offside goal. We’ve got a case for three penalties.

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson and Barnsley Manager Michael Duff (left) before the match at Oakwell. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“But it’s tough to replicate the intensity and concentration that is needed in these types oof games. Peterborough had all those things and they are a good team.

“I’m frustrated that we went flat after the second goal and never looked like getting back in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But credit to Peterborough, they deserved to win.

"We weren’t quite at the races today. We had good spells, but we were looking for things that weren’t there.

“The last two weeks have been tough but now we can look forward to the play-offs.

“I have told the players well done for coming fourth. It’s been a brilliant season. Now we need to tune in again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Barry Cotter has been clearly pulled back, that’s why he didn’t score.

“There is another one which is more of a 50/50 and maybe hopeful.

“We have had these decisions all season and hopefully they don’t impact games in the next couple of weeks. It’s a source of frustration that we’ve not had penalty at home all season, I think it’s impossible. The law of averages will tell you that.

“The main words are concentration and intensity. Peterborough had to be at it from the first minute. We have had that all season. But no matter what I try to say, we win 12-0 or lose 12-0 and we’re finishing fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s subconscious, the players aren’t going ‘I am not going to be as intense today, I’m not going to concentrate.’

“But when promotion is at stake in the play-offs, hopefully those things won’t creep in. But it’s something to focus and work on which weirdly can be a positive.”