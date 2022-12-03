Barnsley celebrate their winning goal after a mistake from Posh goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

A fourth straight League One win for Barnsley moved them above Posh into fourth place. Grant McCann’s men are down in sixth after a third straight third tier defeat.

Duff told the Barnsley Chronicle: “We were excellent from minute one. We did all facets of the game well. We passed the ball well, particularly in the first half an hour, we showed resilience at the end when they had five on our back line, and we showed some quality with two good finishes.

“We had some really good openings in the first half an hour then they scored with their first shot on target and you’re thinking ‘here we go’. But we bounced back and didn’t let it affect us too much.

It was a very very good away performance.

“Peterborough are a good team. So to come here and deliver that performance is credit to the players.”