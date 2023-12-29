Barnsley boss felt his side deserved to beat Peterborough United after delivering their best performance of the season
The Tykes led 2-0 with goals from Herbie Kane and Devante Cole, but two headers from recalled Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris denied the visitors a win their manager felt his side deserved.
Barnsley stayed seventh, four points behind Posh who have now slipped to third place thanks to Bolton’s 2-0 win at Fleetwood Town.
Collins told the Barnsley Chronicle: “That was as good a performance as we have had this season. We have won games and not played anything like as well as that.
“We just need to cut out mistakes and turn games like that into wins, but if we play like that we win nine times out of 10 in this division. We are going in the right direction.
"When you’re 2-0 up you are always disappointed not to win, but the way we played was fantastic. We didn’t deserve to lose a goal in the first half then we lost such a poor goal early in the second half.
"Once it went 2-2 you are concerned because it can deflate you. But not tonight. We had opportunities to win against a top team. A point here is good but I thought we deserved all three.
"I was very surprised Clarke-Harris started. But he’s top drawer at this level. Maybe I shouldn’t be surprised he played against us.”