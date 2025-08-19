Barnsley boss delighted with win, but disappointed it wasn't an easier night at Peterborough United

Gustav Lindgren after missing his late chance to equalise for Posh against Barnsley. Photo David Lowndes.

Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane reckoned his side should have enjoyed an easier night at Peterborough United on Tuesday.

The visitors won 1-0 thanks to Caylan Vickers shot that was turned into his own by Posh centre-back David Okagbue just before the break.

That goal came against the run of play, but Barnsley missed several chances to extend their lead in the second-half and almost paid the price in the final minute when Posh substitute Gustav Lindgren missed a sitter.

Unbeaten Barnsley are third in the table after keeping their first clean sheet since February – a run of 19 matches.

Hourihane told the Barnsley Chronicle: “It’s a relief. When the clock was ticking down you think ‘come on – clean sheet, clean sheet’ and win obviously. I am delighted for the lads to tick it off, especially so early in the season. I am really really pleased with that.

“We conceded late against Bolton on Saturday so if we were to have conceded late tonight it would have been a completely different feeling in terms of throwing away leads. I am delighted to have flipped it on its head.

“I am really proud of the lads at the back for the clean sheet. It’s something we worked really hard at. It will go a long way for us. We gave them their chances but other than that, I felt pretty comfortable. They had one little chance right at the end.

“It’s been endless amounts of work on the training ground and in the classroom, reviewing the backline and really breaking down the game. But you don’t get the confidence boost until you see it come through in a game.

“We’re really fortunate to have a talented footballer like Caylan. His goal took a little deflection, but you couldn’t tell it was his weaker foot.

“I said to the lads at half-time we were loose. The goal came at a good time, but we came away from the structure I want. We cranked it up in the second half in terms of chances created but didn’t put them away. It should have been a much easier night.”