Barnsley boss defends his side’s negative approach to the game at Peterborough United

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United in action with Liam Kitching of Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The match finished goalless, a result that did neither team any favours. Barnsley are now eight points from safety having won just two of their opening 20 matches.

There was frustration among the visiting support as Barnsley sat back for most of the game and managed just two shots on target against the team who started the day with the worst defensive record in English football.

The awaful weather conditions played a part in an awful spectacle.

Asbaghi told the Barnsley Chronicle: “It was a game between two teams who are struggling in teams of confidence and it was in difficult weather conditions. It was a game defined by teams working hard to defend.

“We’re disappointed because we had a feeling we could win and that did not happen. We got a point and clean sheet and we have to start from somewhere. In the last two games, we have kept a clean sheet in three out of four halves.

“That is something to keep building upon but, if we want to win, we have to improve our offence even more. We created some chances, but I know we have to create even more. This is something we can improve.

“It’s clear we need to improve our attack, be more calm with the ball in certain stages and be more direct in other stages and punish the opponent. This ability of knowing when to do what needs to improve.