Rio Adebisi. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United have received devastating injury news as summer signing Rio Adebisi has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The 24 year-old left-back, a £500k capture from Crewe Alexandra, made a 14-minute comeback as a substitute in the recent League One defeat at Stockport County after undergoing knee ligament surgery in August.

But a different problem in the same knee flared up after that game and a scan on Friday delivered awful news to the player and his club. Adebisi didn’t miss a single League Two game for Crewe last season.

There was better news on striker Bradley Ihionvien, a September signing, who could feature in Sunday’s League One home game with Barnsley (3pm kick off) after recovering from a leg injury. Ricky-Jade Jones is expected to be involved against the Tykes despite picking up a back injury in the Boxing Day defeat at home to Mansfield.

Bradley Ihionvein. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"It’s devastating news for Rio,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said. “He won’t play again this season so the whole season has been a write-off for him. He felt a problem in the pre-season game at Boston United which turned out be a cartilage injury which required surgery. He played at Stockport, but he felt something was amiss the next day and the scan has shown the bad news.

"It’s a completely different injury in the same knee which is something I and my medical staff have never seen before, but it’s now important we support Rio as well as we can and get him ready for pre-season next summer.

"Brad could be back tomorrow though which is good news. He’s a striker who offers something different to the others we have. He’s trained very well recently.”

Ihionvien hasn’t played since the 1-0 defeat at Bolton Wanderers on October 26.