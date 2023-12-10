Ryan De Havilland (8) celebrates his goal for Posh v Oxford. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And that’s fair enough as even a strong, blustery wind, an uneven playing surface, and the side that started the day in third place, couldn’t stop Darren Ferguson’s young guns from showing off their quality and speed as Oxford United were brushed aside 3-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

It’s now two goals a game for Posh in League One this season (40 goals, 20 games) and lord knows how many they’ll score once they stop spurning a hat-trick of one-on-one chances in every match.

But It would be wrong to ignore the job the Posh defence is doing, particularly at home. Posh have now picked up more points at home this season than any other League One club bar Blackpool, who have played two more games, and they’ve conceded just seven goals, four of them in one mad 15-minute spell of ruthless Derby County finishing in August.

Josh Knight of Peterborough United battles with Josh Murphy of Oxford United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Josh Knight and Ronnie Edwards, two players who were thought unlikely to still be at the club beyond the last transfer deadline, have formed a superb central defensive partnership, while full-backs Harrison Burrows and Peter Kioso have also performed admirably considering how much time they spend in the opposition half.

Goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic was also very good yesterday. Keeping concentration when you’re not having to do much is a skill in itself and the young Aussie was equal to anything Oxford eventually threw at him.

TALKING POINTS FROM POSH 3, OXFORD 0…

1) If Posh could put this starting line-up out in the vast majority of League One games it would be hard to keep them out of the top two, but we all know that’s unlikely to happen. Injuries will occur and key players are expected to leave in January. It was therefore good to see two late substitutes David Ajiboye and Ryan De Havilland combine to complete the scoring against Oxford in injury time. It was De Havilland’s second goal of the week and an encouraging sign he could well step into Joel Randall’s shoes as the number 10 if required. Ajiboye has delivered a few decent cameos this season and is progressing nicely and the job defender Jadel Katango did on dangerous Oxford winger Jacob Murphy in the final 20 minutes was most impressive. With Jeando Fuchs close to a first-team return and Malik Mothersille sharpening up, all of a sudden the back-up boys look like becoming decent alternatives.

Kwame Poku of Peterborough United takes on Josh Murphy of Oxford United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2) But on-loan Chelsea left-back Zak Sturge was absent from the matchday squad again and it wouldn’t be the greatest surprise to see him return to Stamford Bridge in January. Burrows was outstanding yesterday and his quality on the ball in a passing team means he is unlikely to be shifted, even if Posh make a move to bring Nathanael Ogbeta back to London Road.

3) I love the positive mindset of this Posh team, one presumably instilled by Ferguson. There is no obvious attempt to wind the clock down, no matter what the scoreline or who is providing the opposition. Sure Posh can get back into a solid defensive shape quickly when required, but my goodness when they nick the ball back they break rapidly and in great numbers. Seeing Josh Knight galloping forward from centre-back with his side 2-0 with five minutes to go would have given the great Posh manager Chris Turner palpitations back in the day, but Ferguson encourages it. He has incredible trust in his players and they are responding with electric, and very entertaining, performances.

4) Scott Houghton and David Farrell were great Posh wingers in an all-out-attacking side and Bobby Barnes and Worrell Sterling were top drawer performers in a team that reached the old Division One, but Kwame Poku and Ephron Mason-Clark are as good a pair of wide men as I’ve ever seen at the club. Poku has an remarkably fast cruising speed which takes him past opponents with ease, while Mason-Clark is impossible to knock off the ball and comfortable going either way past his full-back. And both score goals and create them. Mason-Clark’s control and touch to play Ricky-Jade Jones through for his goal yesterday was a moment of class.

5) Oxford showed great imagination with their managerial appointment of Des Buckingham to replace Liam Manning after his departure for Bristol City. Buckingham was coaching the Mumbai Indians. Whether or not he succeeds is another matter judging by yesterday’s display, one which suggested Manning was doing when he left, but they won’t meet many teams, if any, with the attacking arsenal Posh possess. I applaud this sort of appointment though. Rather someone fresh and with potential like him than another job going to a regular failure like Graham Alexander at Bradford City or Neil Harris at Cambridge, although the latter will be delighted with his start at Charlton yesterday, a 2-2 draw from 2-0 down.