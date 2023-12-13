Attractively-priced tickets now available for Derby County v Peterborough United, but it's an all-ticket match
The match, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, is an all-ticket contest.
Prices: Adults: £20; Seniors 65+: £15; U22s: £15; U18s: £10; U13s: £5; U6s: FREE.
Tickets are now on sale via www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.
Posh fans will be accommodated in the South East Corner, which is covered seating and safe standing. We've been given an initial allocation of 1,853 tickets.
No tickets will be available on the day and tickets for this match will go off sale at 3pm on Friday, December 29.
Posh are currently in fourth place in League One, two places and two points above Derby, who won 4-2 at the Weston Homes Stadium in August. Posh have not lost at home since.