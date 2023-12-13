Attractively-priced tickets are available for Peterborough United’s League One trip to promotion rivals Derby County on New Year’s Day (3pm).

Action from Posh v Derby in August. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The match, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, is an all-ticket contest.

Tickets are now on sale via www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

Posh fans will be accommodated in the South East Corner, which is covered seating and safe standing. We've been given an initial allocation of 1,853 tickets.

No tickets will be available on the day and tickets for this match will go off sale at 3pm on Friday, December 29.