ATTENTION PETERBOROUGH UNITED FANS: A free 24-page Posh pre-season supplement in Thursday’s PT

The free PT Posh pre-season supplement is out on Thursday.

The biggest Posh names have made contributions.

Co-owner Darragh MacAnthony, first-team manager Darren Ferguson, summer signing Jack Marriott and a former Posh promotion hero Steve Welsh are all featured.

Celebrity Posh fan and talkSPORT radio host Adrian Durham has also written a piece for the PT.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are also club-by-club and ground-by-ground guides to the Championship campaign as well as articles on Posh Women and Posh Youths and exclusive features.

There’s also the traditional fans’ predictions for the season ahead and much more.