At last some good news on the injury front for Peterborough United

Jack Taylor (blue) has finally returned to full fitness. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh have been rocked by the likely lengthy absences of attacking players Jack Marriott and Joel Randall.

But key midfielder Jack Taylor is now deemed to be fit enough to start a game and he could step into the side for the visit of Birmingham City to the Weston Homes Stadium for a Championship fixture on Saturday (September 18, 3pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor, who has been troubled by a hamstring injury, looked sharp when he came on a second-half substitute at Reading on Tuesday.

“I left Jack out of that game as I was thinking long-term rather than short-term,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said. “But we’ve got some more work into him now and we feel he is ready not to just to start on Saturday, but also to train full-time as well as starting the next games.

“We’ve had to be careful with him, but he’s moved steadily in the right direction and he’s good to go now.

“It gives me a nice problem as we have four quality midfielders and it’s hard to choose between them. It will be difficult to develop partnerships as I might to have to refresh and rotate in that position, but they are all good lads and they understand where I’m coming from.

“I could play three of them and I could play all four of them in a game. They are good options for me.”