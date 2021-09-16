Bitter blows for Peterborough United ahead of Birmingham City game

Posh striker Jack Marriott limps off at Reading. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Striker Jack Marriott and attacking midfielder Joel Randall are both expected to be absent for many weeks.

Marriott damaged a hamstring at Reading on Tuesday, a match Randall missed because of a severe thigh strain.

Marriott’s injury was due to be assessed later today (September 16), but the initial diagnosis is not good.

Joel Randall (blue) in action for Posh against Derby last month. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Randall is expected to be out for 10 weeks.

With Jonson Clarke-Harris awaiting a possible suspension because of an FA charge and Ricky-Jade Jones another long-term injury victim, Posh could soon have no recognised out-and-out strikers available.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “Jack is having a scan later today, but it’s not looking good. It is a hamstring injury and the early diagnosis says it’s a bad one. He had a similar injury while at Sheffield Wednesday last season so he could be out for a while.

“It’s a blow because he had started to look sharp again. We thought we had him back to full fitness and he was linking up well with Jonson Clarke-Harrris at Reading. I feel for him as he has had bad injuries before. I could be wrong about the injury, you never know, but it doesn’t look great for him.

“Joel’s injury was avoidable as it happened a while ago and it wasn’t reported, but he will be out for 10 weeks or so. I feel for him as well as he is such a versatile and talented lad.

“They are bitter blows for the players and for us, but injuries are part and parcel of football and we have to get on with things. It’s no use feeling sorry for ourselves.”