Sil Swinkels in action for Aston Villa at Wycombe earlier this season. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images).

Aston Villa centre-back Sil Swinkels has been linked with a January transfer window move to Peterborough United.

The 20 year-old Dutch youth international has been told he can leave Villa Park to gain first-team experience following the return from injury of Tyrone Mings. Swinkels has made one Villa appearance in a 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Wycombe Wanderers earlier this season.

Wycombe, who lead League One, and Posh, who are just three points above the relegation zone, are both reportedly interested in the player. Reports have also suggested Posh showed interest in a left-sided defender who can also operate as a left-back.

The Posh defensive shortcomings have been exposed all season so the link makes sense, although chairman Darragh MacAnthony used his Hard Truth podcast this week to say salary cap limitations mean players would have to leave before anyone new could arrive.