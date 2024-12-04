Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony is adamant his club’s current defenders will go on to play at a higher level.

MacAnthony threw his weight behind a much-maligned group ahead of a crunch run of League One games, starting with the visit of bottom club Burton Albion tonight (Wednesday, 7.45pm), on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. Posh go into this game without a clean sheet in any of 16 League One matches and having conceded 29 goals, the same as Burton. Only Blackpool have conceded more. No other League One team has failed to keep a clean sheet.

Posh will jump from 14th to 10th with a win tonight which would also close the gap to the top six to six points and MacAnthony accepts the need to go on a winning run. Posh are currently only three points clear of the relegation zone.

“I’m convinced we have good defenders,” MacAnthony said. “Everyone’s frustrated. They are all training their nuts off and once they keep a clean sheet they will go on to collect eight or nine. We have amazing defenders as mad as that sounds right now. A lot of the players getting flak now will go on to play at a much higher level, but it’s up to them to figure things out. They have to find it within themselves and put bodies on line.

Centre-back Oscar Wallin in action for Posh.

"Silly things keep happening, like conceding a goal to Cambridge in the last minute off the inside of a post. The defensive display at Bolton was the best I’d seen for three or four years and then we got kicked in the nuts with a goal two minutes after the end of the added time. The defenders are feeling the pressure. We have all been getting anxious, but I am backing them.

"They will have to do it themselves as no-one is coming in to rescue them. I can’t go and sign a 32 year-old like Mark Beevers as we are capped out salary wise unless players leave and I’m not sure it would make a difference anyway. Ask Jed Steer what it’s like being so much older in the dressing room than the other players?

“One good thing about having a young group is they don’t sit around blaming each other. They see the defending as a collective issue and they stick together. What we could do with is a performance of total domination when we keep the ball all game and take the pressure off the defence.

"I remember when Gary Johnson was here and we were falling two goals behind a lot and having to score loads to win. We had good defenders back then like Gaby Zakuani and Ryan Bennett and eventually it clicked and we went up. It will click now as well.

Left-back Jack Sparkes in action for Posh.

“We need to switch on in December. If you don’t have the right attitude in any League One game, whether it’s when playing Burton, Crawley or Northampton, you will have problems. Ideally we would be where Wycombe are, but now we have to chase it. We have to come from deep which isn’t something we’ve had to do before, but it’s time to get at it and move past the injuries, the bad luck and the defending,

"No-one has given up. Hector Kyprianou is back, Rio Adebisi will soon be back on the grass and Mahamadou Susoho will be back in January along with our new striker, Gustav Lindgren.”

MacAnthony sacked Johnson midway through his sole full season in charge at Posh. Darren Ferguson replaced him with Posh eventually finishing fourth before winning the play-offs. That team scored an amazing 106 goals in 46 League One games, but conceded 75 . Only one team conceded more.