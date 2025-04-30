As Peterborough United left the One Call Stadium licking wounds, Mansfield Town's boss was hailing a perfect night for his club

Mansfield Town celebrate a goal against Posh. Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough hailed a perfect night for his club as they brushed Peterborough United aside for the second time this season on Wednesday night.

‘The Stags’ followed up their 3-0 Boxing Day win at London Road with s 4-2 home success, a final scoreline that flattered Posh on the balance of play. It was the first time Mansfield had scored four goals at home all season as they moved level on points with Posh with one game each to play.

Mansfield had confirmed their League One safety at the weekend. They had slipped into trouble after winning just two of 21 League games since January 4, before last night.

Posh can finish no higher than their current 17th place. They could slip to 19th on Saturday when they finish their season at Rotherham United.

"It was a perfect night,” Clough said. “It was great entertainment, end-to-end, we scored four goals, we got three points and we reached 50 points for the season.

"We should have scored more with better decision-making, but then so could they. It could easily have been 8-5 or 8-6, but we deserved to win. You could see the big dark cloud that had been over us for three months had been lifted by the way we started the game. We played with freedom which hadn’t been possible with relegation hanging over us and we just kept going.”