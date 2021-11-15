Are Peterborough United’s relegation rivals planning a big new signing?
Reading, potential Championship relegation rivals of Peterborough United this season, are again interested in signing former Liverpool, West Ham United and Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll, according to reports.
Carroll (32) is a free agent following his release from Newcastle in the summer. He was heavily linked with a move to Reading in August.
Carroll was signed for £35 million by Liverpool in 2011 and for £15 million by West Ham two years later, but his career has been regularly interrupted by injury. The centre forward won nine England caps.
Reading are currently operating under a partial transfer embargo, but it’s thought they can sign free agents.
Reading are expecting a nine-point deduction because of financial irregularities. If imposed today (November 15) it would drop them to 21st place, two points behind Posh.