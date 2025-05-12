Are Peterborough United trying to sign Jack Taylor? No not that one!

The original Jack Taylor when at Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United are reportedly on the trail of Jack Taylor...but not the midfield star who helped Posh to a promotion and now plays in the Premier League.

The ‘new’ Jack Taylor is a 20 year-old centre-back who is on the books of National League Sutton United. Taylor played one Football League game for Sutton before their relegation from League Two at the end of the 2023-24 season.

He was then farmed out on loan to Hampton & Richmond of National League South for the first half of the 2024-25 season before returning and playing 13 National League games for Sutton.

His form has attracted the attention of Premier League sides Brentford, West Ham United and Spurs, plus five Football League clubs according to industry website EFL Analysis. The Football League clubs linked are Portsmouth, Bristol City, Posh, Cambridge United and MK Dons.

Posh signed midfielder Jack Taylor from Barnet for £500k in January 2020 and sold him to Ipswich Town for £1.5 million in June, 2023. Taylor has started just 11 league games in almost two seasons with the Tractor Boys. He was a key player in the Posh team that won promotion from League One in 2020-21.